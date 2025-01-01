Menu
Freedom to explore the off road path. This Outback is set up to get you into and out of tight spaces in any weather imaginable.  Equipped with a front mounted winch for those extra tough spots. If you love adventuring and always wanted a vehicle that could get you all the places youve always wanted to go, you just found it. This Subaru is waiting for you to point her in the right direction. It will take care of the rest. 

Outback is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
419-242-6485

2016 Subaru Outback

189,200 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Touring Pkg

12940292

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Touring Pkg

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSCDC7G1306234

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,200 KM

Freedom to explore the off road path. This Outback is set up to get you into and out of tight spaces in any weather imaginable.  Equipped with a front mounted winch for those extra tough spots. If you love adventuring and always wanted a vehicle that could get you all the places you've always wanted to go, you just found it. This Subaru is waiting for you to point her in the right direction. It will take care of the rest. 
Outback is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge419-242-6485

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2016 Subaru Outback