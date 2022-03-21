Menu
2016 Subaru Outback

142,578 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
3.6R W/LIMITED & TECH PKG / NO ACCIDENTS

3.6R W/LIMITED & TECH PKG / NO ACCIDENTS

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

142,578KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8701058
  • VIN: 4S4BSFNC8G3238112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,578 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** EYESIGHT *** LEATHER *** NAVIGATION *** AWD *** SUNROOF *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LOADED *** 142578 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

