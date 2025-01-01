Menu
Most sought after compact sedan right here.  This Corolla LE is in superb condition inside and out and it runs and drives perfect. This Corolla has a great selection of options for both comfort and safety boasting an overall 5 star safety rating. If fuel efficiency and safety are among your top requirements of a car, you definitely have to give this car a shot. Hurry in for a test drive before its gone. 

Corolla is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2016 Toyota Corolla

204,133 KM

Details

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

12649527

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
204,133KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE2GC585150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Most sought after compact sedan right here.  This Corolla LE is in superb condition inside and out and it runs and drives perfect. This Corolla has a great selection of options for both comfort and safety boasting an overall 5 star safety rating. If fuel efficiency and safety are among your top requirements of a car, you definitely have to give this car a shot. Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone. 
Corolla is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2016 Toyota Corolla