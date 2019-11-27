Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

LE HEATED SEATS REVERSE PARKING CAMERA

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE HEATED SEATS REVERSE PARKING CAMERA

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,855KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4374978
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1GC574463
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2016 TOYOTA COROLLA LE WITH HEATED SEATS REVERSE PARKING CAMERA AND MORE! COME CHECK IT OUT BEFORE ITS GONE!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

