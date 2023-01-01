Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Corolla

39,405 KM

Details Description Features

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

39,405KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9460759
  • Stock #: 648389
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2GC648389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,405 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS     

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Groh Motors Ltd.

2016 Toyota Corolla LE
 39,405 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 219,912 KM
$19,300 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 193,507 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic

Email Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-3112

Alternate Numbers
519-240-9554
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory