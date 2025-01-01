$17,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
Used
157,343KM
VIN 2T3BFREV7GW484013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TRD370
- Mileage 157,343 KM
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
2016 Toyota RAV4