Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD HEATED SEATS REVERSE PARKING CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD HEATED SEATS REVERSE PARKING CAMERA

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1577478485
  2. 1577478485
  3. 1577478485
  4. 1577478485
  5. 1577478485
  6. 1577478485
  7. 1577478485
  8. 1577478485
  9. 1577478485
  10. 1577478485
  11. 1577478485
  12. 1577478485
  13. 1577478485
  14. 1577478485
  15. 1577478485
Contact Seller

$20,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,712KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4383048
  • Stock #: 2004141
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV8GW505130
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2016 TOYOTA RAV4 LE AWD HEATED SEATS REVERSE PARKING CAMERA AND MORE! COME CHECK IT OUT BEFORE ITS GONE!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

2016 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 55,038 KM
$28,989 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 36,855 KM
$16,989 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tundra T...
 168,754 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Send A Message