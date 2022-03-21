Menu
2016 Toyota Tacoma

125,330 KM

Details Features

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

4WD Access Cab V6 Auto SR5

4WD Access Cab V6 Auto SR5

Location

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

125,330KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8958358
  • Stock #: 004338
  • VIN: 5TFSZ5AN1GX004338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 125,330 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

