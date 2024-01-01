$20,299+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-Door Autobahn
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
$20,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23271B
- Mileage 148,900 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE FIND! WON'T LAST LONG! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI featuring six speed automatic transmission with auto-shift featuring five passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, daytime running lights, heated seats, AM/FM stereo system with USB and auxiliary input, Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, one-touch power windows, turn signal mirrors, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, child seat anchors, tire pressure monitoring system, split folding rear seats, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99% on approved credit.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
