RARE FIND! WON'T LAST LONG! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI featuring six speed automatic transmission with auto-shift featuring five passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, daytime running lights, heated seats, AM/FM stereo system with USB and auxiliary input, Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, one-touch power windows, turn signal mirrors, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, child seat anchors, tire pressure monitoring system, split folding rear seats, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99% on approved credit.

FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!

Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

148,900 KM

Details Description Features

$20,299

+ tax & licensing
Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

Used
148,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW4T7AU6GM063501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23271B
  • Mileage 148,900 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE FIND! WON'T LAST LONG! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI featuring six speed automatic transmission with auto-shift featuring five passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, daytime running lights, heated seats, AM/FM stereo system with USB and auxiliary input, Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, one-touch power windows, turn signal mirrors, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, child seat anchors, tire pressure monitoring system, split folding rear seats, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99% on approved credit.



FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

