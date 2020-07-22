Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

92,164 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

COMFORTLINE / AUTO / SUNROOF /

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

COMFORTLINE / AUTO / SUNROOF /

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  • Listing ID: 5370635
  • VIN: 3VWD67AJ7GM337186

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,164KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,164 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDNETS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** REVERSE CAMERA *** SUNROOF *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE *** LOADED *** ONLY 92164 KM *** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

