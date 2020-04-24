Menu
2016 Yamaha YXZ1000R

FINANCING & WARRANTY AVAILABLE

2016 Yamaha YXZ1000R

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sale Price

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,760KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4910946
  • VIN: 5Y4AN01W6GA300159
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
UTV / Side By Side
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  FINANCING AND  WARRANTY AVAILABLE -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR HELP. PLEASE CONTACT US AT 519-267-8448. 

SERVICE ONTARIO IS STILL OPEN FOR REGISTRATIONS FOR DEALERS.

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

The YXZ1000R is proof that Yamaha is the leader in powersports performance. Featuring a 998cc inline triple engine mated to a 5-speed sequential shift gearbox with On-Command® 4WD, massive FOX Racing® suspension front and rear, and styling the competition can't touch, the YXZ® is in a class by itself—the only true pure sport side-by-side ever developed.

Stunning 998cc Three-Cylinder Engine

Featuring a compact DOHC twelve-valve cylinder head, an aggressive 11.3:1 compression ratio and high-tech dry-sump lubrication, the YXZ1000R engine offers jaw-dropping power, fantastic midrange torque and a thrilling 10,500 rpm redline. Built for the pure sport side-by-side enthusiast, there's nothing else like it.

Industry-First 5-Speed Sequential Shift Transmission with On-Command 4WD

The YXZ1000R establishes a direct connection with driver via a sequential 5-speed manual transmission with reverse that permits rapid and smooth shifting, ideally matched to the potent three-cylinder engine. A beefy hydraulic clutch system is operated by an automotive-style foot pedal for light, consistent feel and an entirely new sports side-by-side experience. Yamaha's proven On-Command 4WD system with full diff lock is ready to tackle challenging terrain, and the entire driveline is built to provide unmatched durability.

Terrain Conquering FOX® Podium® RC2 Shocks

Huge piggyback FOX® 2.5 Podium® RC2 Shocks bring visual impact with unmatched performance. All four corners are fully adjustable—spring preload, rebound and both high- and low-speed compression damping—with a huge 16.2 inches of front travel and 17.0 inches at the rear, with integrated Bottom-Out technology as well as front and rear sway bars. Result: Exceptional ride quality, tuneability and handling.

Ergonomics Built for Performance

The YXZ1000R cab features plush, high-back seats with extra lateral support and outside shoulder bolsters, and the cockpit is built to provide a balance of driving confidence with comfort. Shaped floorboards provide generous legroom while still giving a planted feel during aggressive driving, and both the driver's seat and steering wheel are adjustable to ensure a perfect fit.

Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available

