227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! HIGH END VEHICLE WITH GREAT FEATURES! LOW MILEAGE! WORTH TAKING A LOOK AT! 2017 Acura RDX featuring six speed automatic transmission, five passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, remote engine starter, power moonroof, auto-on/off headlights, fog lights, AM/FM touch screen stereo system, heated front and rear seats, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, one 12V power outlet, dual climate zones, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, split fold rear seats, power tailgate, brake assist, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%.
