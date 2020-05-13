Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2017 Acura RDX

2017 Acura RDX

Tech POWER MOONROOF | REMOTE ENGINE STARTER | POWER TAILGATE

2017 Acura RDX

Tech POWER MOONROOF | REMOTE ENGINE STARTER | POWER TAILGATE

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,250KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5015604
  • Stock #: 20521A
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H52HL807629
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! HIGH END VEHICLE WITH GREAT FEATURES! LOW MILEAGE! WORTH TAKING A LOOK AT! 2017 Acura RDX featuring six speed automatic transmission, five passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, remote engine starter, power moonroof, auto-on/off headlights, fog lights, AM/FM touch screen stereo system, heated front and rear seats, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, one 12V power outlet, dual climate zones, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, split fold rear seats, power tailgate, brake assist, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%.



FREE $25 GAS CARD AFTER TAKING A TEST DRIVE! JUST MENTION MAY!



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

