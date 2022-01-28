Menu
2017 Acura RDX

78,969 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2017 Acura RDX

2017 Acura RDX

Tech LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | REMOTE STARTER | HEATED SEATS

2017 Acura RDX

Tech LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | REMOTE STARTER | HEATED SEATS

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,969KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8189739
  • Stock #: U5261
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H5XHL800881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,969 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT VEHICLE! IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! FAMILY FRIENDLY OPTION! 2017 Acura RDX featuring six speed automatic transmission, five passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, remote engine starter, power moonroof, auto-on/off headlights, fog lights, AM/FM touch screen stereo system, heated front and rear seats, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, one 12V power outlet, dual climate zones, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, split fold rear seats, power tailgate, brake assist, tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 5.99% on approved credit.



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

1-800-387-3080
