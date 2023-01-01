Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

179,985 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Crew Cab 4X4 3.6L * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Rear Bumper Steps *Rear Cargo Light * Back Up Camera * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Control

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Crew Cab 4X4 3.6L * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Rear Bumper Steps *Rear Cargo Light * Back Up Camera * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Control

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 10222992
  2. 10222992
  3. 10222992
  4. 10222992
  5. 10222992
  6. 10222992
  7. 10222992
  8. 10222992
  9. 10222992
  10. 10222992
  11. 10222992
  12. 10222992
  13. 10222992
  14. 10222992
  15. 10222992
  16. 10222992
  17. 10222992
  18. 10222992
  19. 10222992
  20. 10222992
  21. 10222992
  22. 10222992
  23. 10222992
  24. 10222992
  25. 10222992
  26. 10222992
  27. 10222992
  28. 10222992
  29. 10222992
  30. 10222992
  31. 10222992
  32. 10222992
  33. 10222992
  34. 10222992
  35. 10222992
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
179,985KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10222992
  • VIN: 1GCGTCEN7H1160829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,985 KM

Vehicle Description

LT Crew Cab 4X4 3.6L * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Rear Bumper Steps *Rear Cargo Light *  Back Up Camera * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * On Star *  AM/FM/USB/AUX/Bluetooth * Automatic/Manual Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Automatic Headlights * 12V DC Outlet *

NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA FEES FOR SAFETY, NO FEES FOR CASH CUSTOMERS, ALL OPEN LOANS PAY OFF ANYTIME!

Ontario’s Best Value Dealership - Huge Savings

******************************************************
* Zero Down Payment Auto loans Options Available
* Your Truck Specialists – used trucks under 25000
* Helping People Get best priced Used Cars Since 1999
* Bad Credit Auto Loans and Financing. Good, Bad Or No Credit Auto loans
* Great value pricing to save you money! Used Cars under 10k
* Lebada Motors has served people all over Ontario
* Payments as low as $60 weekly. Low monthly payments used cars, downpayment required 
* Used Cars Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Hamilton, Brantford, mississauga, toronto
* All Our Quality Used Cars, SUVs, Trucks and MiniVans Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts
* Ask About Our Exclusive Auto Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage
*************************************************************************************
Apply now at www.lebadamotors.com
*****************************************************
Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212
***************************************************************************************
*All prices exclude HST, Licensing
*At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.
*All payments shown are based on a 6.96% rate of borrowing over qualified terms based on the lender, with HST included.
Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle at a purchase price of $10,000, at 6.96% rate of borrowing over a 60 month term is $2,099.75 and payment would be $51.80 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
 
Disclaimer Information: Please confirm accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Powertrain

4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lebada Motors

2017 Chevrolet Color...
 179,985 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 72,788 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 75,340 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lebada Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory