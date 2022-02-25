Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

26,847 KM

Details Description Features

$89,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

GRAND SPROT 3LT / COLLECTOR EDT / 6 SPEED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

GRAND SPROT 3LT / COLLECTOR EDT / 6 SPEED

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

26,847KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8344074
  • VIN: 1G1YZ2D79H5300784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 26,847 KM

Vehicle Description

*** COLLECTOR EDITION #784 *** 6 SPEED MANUAL ***  3LT GRAND SPROT *** LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS *** NAVIGATION *** HEADS UP DISPLAY *** HEATED / COOLED SEATS *** 6.2 L V8 *** TOP OF THE LINE GRAND SPROT *** ONLY 26,847 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

*** WE DON'T WHOLESALE TO OTHER DEALERS ***

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2017 Fiat 124 Spider...
 29,784 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Scion FR-S 6-SP...
 123,580 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Subaru BRZ NAV ...
 30,405 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory