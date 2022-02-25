$89,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-621-4333
2017 Chevrolet Corvette
GRAND SPROT 3LT / COLLECTOR EDT / 6 SPEED
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$89,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8344074
- VIN: 1G1YZ2D79H5300784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 26,847 KM
Vehicle Description
*** COLLECTOR EDITION #784 *** 6 SPEED MANUAL *** 3LT GRAND SPROT *** LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS *** NAVIGATION *** HEADS UP DISPLAY *** HEATED / COOLED SEATS *** 6.2 L V8 *** TOP OF THE LINE GRAND SPROT *** ONLY 26,847 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
*** WE DON'T WHOLESALE TO OTHER DEALERS ***
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Match Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.