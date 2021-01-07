Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

95,787 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT / NO ACCIDENTS / ALLOY'S

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT / NO ACCIDENTS / ALLOY'S

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,787KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 3G1BD5SM0HS509335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,787 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS  *** BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** 95,787 KM *** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

