True North Edition * Remote Keyless Entry * Power/Tilt/Sliding Sunroof * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors/Driver Seat/Driver Lumbar Adjustment * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * ECO Mode * Heated Seats * Remote Vehicle Start * Chevrolet My Link * Navigation System * Rear View Camera * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Roof Side Rails * Traction/Stability Control * Emergency Braking Assist * Heated Mirrors * Alloy Rims * Front Fog Lamps * Anti/Theft Alarm * Brake Assist/Hill Hold Assist * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Voice Activated Technology For Radio/Phone * AM/FM/XM/Bluetooth/AUX/USB * Premium Pioneer Sound/Speaker System * Auto Climate Control/Air Filtration System * Sliding Sun Visors/Lighted Vanity Mirrors *

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

218,311 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT 2WD

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT 2WD

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

218,311KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALCEK5H6248911

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,311 KM

True North Edition * Remote Keyless Entry * Power/Tilt/Sliding Sunroof * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors/Driver Seat/Driver Lumbar Adjustment * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * ECO Mode * Heated Seats * Remote Vehicle Start * Chevrolet My Link * Navigation System * Rear View Camera * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Roof Side Rails * Traction/Stability Control * Emergency Braking Assist * Heated Mirrors * Alloy Rims * Front Fog Lamps * Anti/Theft Alarm * Brake Assist/Hill Hold Assist * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Voice Activated Technology For Radio/Phone * AM/FM/XM/Bluetooth/AUX/USB * Premium Pioneer Sound/Speaker System * Auto Climate Control/Air Filtration System * Sliding Sun Visors/Lighted Vanity Mirrors *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-XXXX

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2017 Chevrolet Equinox