2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

107,000 KM

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Anew Auto Sales

519-721-4350

LTZ

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

107,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6232587
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC6HG513139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON 2017 CHEVROLET SILVERADO LTZ WITH 2LZ PACKAGE Z71 4X4 CALL FOR DETAILS LOADED 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENTS 

1500 4WD/2LZ preferred equipment group LTZ plus package Midnight edition Ecotec3 5.3L, DI, V8, VVT, AFM 8 speed automatic transmission Power sliding rear window Remote start Rear window defogger Power sliding glass sunroof Spray on bedliner Navigation Power adjustable pedals High capacity air cleaner Wireless charging Heated and vented front seats Leather EZ lift and lower tailgate High performance LED headlamps Rear vision camera/Teen driver technology Trailering package Front and rear park assist Steering wheel audio controls Bose speaker system Heated steering wheel

FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/ - MUST BE VIEWED BY APPOINTMENT ONLY CALL AHEAD UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR BUSINESS PLEASE EMAIL ANEWAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 5197214350 WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C. PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area. Anew Auto Sales Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3 Monday to Thursday 10 am to 6pm Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234 Price + HST + Licensing Interested? We’re here to serve you. To call, email, or see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, please see "Poster Contact Information" on the right side of this page

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

905-462-7234
