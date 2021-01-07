Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

146,000 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Anew Auto Sales

519-721-4350

LS

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6612524
  • VIN: 3GCUKNEC2HG135256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CHEVROLET 1500 CREW CAB 

5.3 V8 4X4 CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 

RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT SAFETY CERTIFICATE INCLUDED

FACTORY CHEVROLET WARRANTY UNTILL 2022 OR 160000KM 

WE HAVE MULTIPLE GMC AND CHEVROLET PICK UP IN STOCK PLEASE CHECK OUR ADS

FINANCING AVAILABLE

MUST BE VIEWED BY APPOINTMENT ONLY CALL AHEAD UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR BUSINESS PLEASE EMAIL ANEWAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 5197214350

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.

PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

Vehicle Features

4X4 CREW CAB
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Anew Auto Sales

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

