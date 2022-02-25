Menu
2017 Dodge Challenger

37,825 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

R/T / LEATHER / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS

R/T / LEATHER / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,825KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8338320
  • VIN: 2C3CDZBT4HH614641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,825 KM

Vehicle Description

***  NO ACCIDENTS *** RT 5.7 HEMI V8 *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** ALLOY WHEELS *** HEATED SEATS *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** LAODED *** ONLY 37825 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

*** WE DON'T WHOLESALE TO OTHER DEALERS ***

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

