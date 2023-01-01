Menu
SAFETY INCLUDED - PROMO WINTER TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED - POWER SEATS - POWER SLIDING DOORS AND REAR DOOR - REAR CAMERA - FULLY LOADED - NEW BRAKES - NO ACCIDENTS -

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

178,000 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS/POWER SLIDING DOORS & TRUNK/REAR CAMERA

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS/POWER SLIDING DOORS & TRUNK/REAR CAMERA

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - PROMO WINTER TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED - POWER SEATS - POWER SLIDING DOORS AND REAR DOOR - REAR CAMERA - FULLY LOADED - NEW BRAKES - NO ACCIDENTS -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan