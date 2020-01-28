ECO MODE * Remote start * Auto tailgate * Auto side door entry * 7-Passenger seating * Power drivers seat * Power windows w/rear window controls * Heated mirrors * Cloth interior * Sto n go rear seat * Handsfree steering wheel controls * Dual climate control w/ rear controls * Cruise control * Traction Control * Privacy glass * Fog lights * AM/FM/AUX/CD * 120 volt outputs *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.