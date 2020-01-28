Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,753KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4606200
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG2HR687009
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
5-door
Passengers
7

ECO MODE * Remote start * Auto tailgate * Auto side door entry * 7-Passenger seating * Power drivers seat * Power windows w/rear window controls * Heated mirrors * Cloth interior * Sto n go rear seat * Handsfree steering wheel controls * Dual climate control w/ rear controls * Cruise control * Traction Control * Privacy glass * Fog lights * AM/FM/AUX/CD * 120 volt outputs *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garston Motors

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

519-653-1212

