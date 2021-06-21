Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

28,616 KM

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PREMIUM PLUS / LEATHER / DVD / NAV

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PREMIUM PLUS / LEATHER / DVD / NAV

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

28,616KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7441622
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6HR869881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 28,616 KM

Vehicle Description

**** NO ACCIDENTS *** LEATHER *** NAVIGATION *** FACTORY DVD *** POWER DOORS *** POWER HATCH *** FULL STOW N GO *** REMOTE START *** LOADED *** ONLY 28,616 KM 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Quads / Captains
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

