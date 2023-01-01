Menu
Keyless Entry * Push To Start Ignition * Navigation * Rear View Camera * Power Locks/Seats/Lumbar Support/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Cruise/Audio/Voice Recognition Controls * Leather Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Cooling Seats * Stability/Traction Control * Android Auto * Apple CarPlay * Bluetooth * AUX * USB * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Rear Parking Sensors * Front Fog Lights * Dual Climate Controls * Rear Heated Seats * Alloy Rims * Emergency Braking Assist * Turn Signal Side View Mirrors * Heated Side View Mirrors * Alpine Premium Sound System *

2017 Dodge Ram 1500

0 KM

Details Description

2017 Dodge Ram 1500

Longhorn Crew Cab SWB 4WD

2017 Dodge Ram 1500

Longhorn Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7PT2HS666760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Keyless Entry * Push To Start Ignition * Navigation * Rear View Camera * Power Locks/Seats/Lumbar Support/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Cruise/Audio/Voice Recognition Controls * Leather Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Cooling Seats * Stability/Traction Control * Android Auto * Apple CarPlay * Bluetooth * AUX * USB * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Rear Parking Sensors * Front Fog Lights * Dual Climate Controls * Rear Heated Seats * Alloy Rims * Emergency Braking Assist * Turn Signal Side View Mirrors * Heated Side View Mirrors * Alpine Premium Sound System *

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2017 Dodge Ram 1500