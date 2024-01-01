Menu
Account
Sign In
SE 4WD * Keyless Entry * Passcode Door * Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors * Auto Driver Window Roll Down * Backup Camera * Steering Wheel Controls * Cruise Control * Call Buttons * Voice Recognition * Traction Control Button * Auto Start/Stop * Electronic Emergency Brake * Vehicle Information Display * Ford SYNC * AM/FM/SIRUS Radio * Bluetooth/CD/USB * A/C * Dual Climate Control * Heated Mirrors/Seats * Front Fog Lamps * 17” Alloy Wheels * Roof Rails *<br /><br />FINANCE PRICE: $14,995 *<br />CASH PRICE: $16,995<br /><br />So, you've got some bad credit issues and are thinking of financing a car loan. Don't worry! It's possible<br /><br />https://lebadamotors.com/online-credit-application<br /><br /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Trade-Ins Welcome:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Financing for Everyone:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Contact Us:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.LebadaMotors.com</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Find Us </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>at our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Unmatched Certification Process: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!</span><br /><br /><br /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>The Essential Fine Print:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Listed prices exclude HST And licensing fees.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Zero down is our aim, but a downpayment may sometimes be required. Finance Fee may apply. </span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Disclaimer:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.</span><br /><br /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.</span><br /><br />

2017 Ford Escape

132,406 KM

Details Description

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD * Keyless Entry * Passcode Door * Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors * Auto Driver Window Roll Down * Backup Camera * Steering Wheel Controls * Cruise

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD * Keyless Entry * Passcode Door * Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors * Auto Driver Window Roll Down * Backup Camera * Steering Wheel Controls * Cruise

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 11483285
  2. 11483285
  3. 11483285
  4. 11483285
  5. 11483285
  6. 11483285
  7. 11483285
  8. 11483285
  9. 11483285
  10. 11483285
  11. 11483285
  12. 11483285
  13. 11483285
  14. 11483285
  15. 11483285
  16. 11483285
  17. 11483285
  18. 11483285
  19. 11483285
  20. 11483285
  21. 11483285
  22. 11483285
  23. 11483285
  24. 11483285
  25. 11483285
  26. 11483285
  27. 11483285
  28. 11483285
  29. 11483285
  30. 11483285
  31. 11483285
  32. 11483285
  33. 11483285
  34. 11483285
  35. 11483285
  36. 11483285
  37. 11483285
  38. 11483285
  39. 11483285
  40. 11483285
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,406KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G99HUA71577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,406 KM

Vehicle Description

SE 4WD * Keyless Entry * Passcode Door * Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors * Auto Driver Window Roll Down * Backup Camera * Steering Wheel Controls * Cruise Control * Call Buttons * Voice Recognition * Traction Control Button * Auto Start/Stop * Electronic Emergency Brake * Vehicle Information Display * Ford SYNC * AM/FM/SIRUS Radio * Bluetooth/CD/USB * A/C * Dual Climate Control * Heated Mirrors/Seats * Front Fog Lamps * 17” Alloy Wheels * Roof Rails *

FINANCE PRICE: $14,995 *
CASH PRICE: $16,995

So, you've got some bad credit issues and are thinking of financing a car loan. Don't worry! It's possible

https://lebadamotors.com/online-credit-application

Trade-Ins Welcome: We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.
Financing for Everyone: No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.
Contact Us: Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.LebadaMotors.com
Find Us at our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.

Unmatched Certification Process: Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!


The Essential Fine Print: Listed prices exclude HST And licensing fees.
Zero down is our aim, but a downpayment may sometimes be required. Finance Fee may apply. 
Disclaimer: Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.

*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lebada Motors

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preffered * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Heated Seats * Heated Mirrors * Steering Assist * Collision Avoidance * Driver Attention Warning * Leading for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preffered * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Heated Seats * Heated Mirrors * Steering Assist * Collision Avoidance * Driver Attention Warning * Leading 92,838 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT PLUS STOW N GO * Secondrow power windows Thirdrow power quartervented windows Power windows with driver 1touch up and down * Power 2way drive for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT PLUS STOW N GO * Secondrow power windows Thirdrow power quartervented windows Power windows with driver 1touch up and down * Power 2way drive 177,094 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD * Leather * Sunroof * Navigation * 19 Inch Alloy Wheels * Bang & Olufsen Speakers * Backup Camera * Parking Assist * Parallel Park/Perpen for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD * Leather * Sunroof * Navigation * 19 Inch Alloy Wheels * Bang & Olufsen Speakers * Backup Camera * Parking Assist * Parallel Park/Perpen 133,231 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lebada Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape