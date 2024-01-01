$14,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE 4WD * Keyless Entry * Passcode Door * Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors * Auto Driver Window Roll Down * Backup Camera * Steering Wheel Controls * Cruise
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,406KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G99HUA71577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,406 KM
Vehicle Description
SE 4WD * Keyless Entry * Passcode Door * Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors * Auto Driver Window Roll Down * Backup Camera * Steering Wheel Controls * Cruise Control * Call Buttons * Voice Recognition * Traction Control Button * Auto Start/Stop * Electronic Emergency Brake * Vehicle Information Display * Ford SYNC * AM/FM/SIRUS Radio * Bluetooth/CD/USB * A/C * Dual Climate Control * Heated Mirrors/Seats * Front Fog Lamps * 17” Alloy Wheels * Roof Rails *
FINANCE PRICE: $14,995 *
CASH PRICE: $16,995
So, you've got some bad credit issues and are thinking of financing a car loan. Don't worry! It's possible
https://lebadamotors.com/online-credit-application
Trade-Ins Welcome: We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.
Financing for Everyone: No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.
Contact Us: Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.LebadaMotors.com
Find Us at our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.
Unmatched Certification Process: Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!
The Essential Fine Print: Listed prices exclude HST And licensing fees.
Zero down is our aim, but a downpayment may sometimes be required. Finance Fee may apply.
Disclaimer: Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.
*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
2017 Ford Escape