2017 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,472KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4630056
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J94HUA34302
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Remote start * Navigation * Reverse camera with parking aid * Blindspot assist * Sunroof * Heated front seats * Phone connect * Voice recognition * Auto daytime running lights/Fog lights * Keyless/Passive entry * Hands free steering wheel controls * Dual Climate control/rear vents * Cruise control * Trip computer * Power windows/mirrors * Automatic/Manual mode and paddle shifters * Garage door recognition * Child locking windows * Leather * Tilt/Telescopic steering wheel * Alloys * Roof rails * AM/FM/CD/USB/MP3/AUX/BLUETOOTH/SIRIUS * 120 volt output *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

