Remote start * Navigation * Reverse camera with parking aid * Blindspot assist * Sunroof * Heated front seats * Phone connect * Voice recognition * Auto daytime running lights/Fog lights * Keyless/Passive entry * Hands free steering wheel controls * Dual Climate control/rear vents * Cruise control * Trip computer * Power windows/mirrors * Automatic/Manual mode and paddle shifters * Garage door recognition * Child locking windows * Leather * Tilt/Telescopic steering wheel * Alloys * Roof rails * AM/FM/CD/USB/MP3/AUX/BLUETOOTH/SIRIUS * 120 volt output *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.