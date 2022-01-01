Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 3 6 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8100430

8100430 VIN: 1FMCU0GD3HUE59601

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 57,362 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

