2017 Ford Explorer

108,933 KM

Details

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

4WD * 7 Passenger * Dual Sunroof * Remote Start * Power Lift Gate * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Heated Cloth

2017 Ford Explorer

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

108,933KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10214622
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D88HGA90365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 108,933 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD * 7 Passenger *  Dual Sunroof * Remote Start * Power Lift Gate * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Heated Cloth Seats * Power Seats * Sport Mode * Normal/Mud/Off-Road/Slippery/Snow Drive Modes * AM/FM/SXM/USB/AUX/Bluetooth * Microsoft Sync *  Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Dual Climate Control * Rear Child Locks * Folding Rear Seats * 12V DC Outlet * Roof Rails *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

