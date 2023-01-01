Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

47,430 KM

Details Description

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

Base 4WD

2017 Ford Explorer

Base 4WD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

47,430KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9851240
  • VIN: 1FM5K8B8XHGC72359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,430 KM

Vehicle Description

* Explorer 4WD * 7 Passenger * Back Up Camera * Microsoft Sync * Power Driver Seat * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Normal/Mud/Sand/Snow/Grass/Gravel Drive Modes * Sport Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * 12V DC Outlet * Tow Mode * Automatic Headlights * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

