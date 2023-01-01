$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
Base 4WD
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
- Listing ID: 9851240
- VIN: 1FM5K8B8XHGC72359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,430 KM
Vehicle Description
* Explorer 4WD * 7 Passenger * Back Up Camera * Microsoft Sync * Power Driver Seat * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Normal/Mud/Sand/Snow/Grass/Gravel Drive Modes * Sport Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * 12V DC Outlet * Tow Mode * Automatic Headlights * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
