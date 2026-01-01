Menu
If youre looking for a 4x4 pickup truck loaded up with all the bells and whistles, youve just found it. This truck is in super shape inside and out and it runs and drives flawlessly. This F150 Lariat has the 5.0 litre engine and 6 speed transmission along with panoramic moonroof, backup camera and navigation just to name a few.  If youre in need of a truck like this, dont hesitate to call or message to book a time to view it. 

Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485

2017 Ford F-150

191,915 KM

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

Lariat

13497431

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,915KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF5HKE42585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,915 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a 4x4 pickup truck loaded up with all the bells and whistles, you've just found it. This truck is in super shape inside and out and it runs and drives flawlessly. This F150 Lariat has the 5.0 litre engine and 6 speed transmission along with panoramic moonroof, backup camera and navigation just to name a few.  If you're in need of a truck like this, don't hesitate to call or message to book a time to view it. 
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-242-6485

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2017 Ford F-150