$24,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford F-150
Lariat
2017 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
191,915KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF5HKE42585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,915 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a 4x4 pickup truck loaded up with all the bells and whistles, you've just found it. This truck is in super shape inside and out and it runs and drives flawlessly. This F150 Lariat has the 5.0 litre engine and 6 speed transmission along with panoramic moonroof, backup camera and navigation just to name a few. If you're in need of a truck like this, don't hesitate to call or message to book a time to view it.
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor ProductsVentoso Motor Products519-242-6485
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor ProductsVentoso Motor Products519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 191,915 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Matrix XR 243,450 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic Hybrid 310,098 KM $2,400 + tax & lic
Email Ventoso Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2017 Ford F-150