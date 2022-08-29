Menu
2017 GMC Savana

78,365 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2017 GMC Savana

2017 GMC Savana

2500 V8 / NO ACCIDENTS / ONLY 78365 KM

2017 GMC Savana

2500 V8 / NO ACCIDENTS / ONLY 78365 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,365KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9310777
  VIN: 1GTW7AFF3H1292191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,365 KM

Vehicle Description

***  NO ACCIDENTS *** V8 *** AUTO *** CARGO VAN *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 78365 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

