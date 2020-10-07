Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

65,000 KM

$42,995

SLE

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

65,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6086151
  VIN: 3GTU2MEC2HG382402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC SIERRA SLT 4X4 V8 

CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS RUNS LIKEW NEW FACTORY GMC WARRANT REMAINING 

LEATHER LOADED BRAND NEW RIMS AND TIRES JUST INSTALLED 20X12 - BRAND NEW LIFT KIT - 4X4 - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - KEYLESS ENTRY - 2 SETS OF KEYS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

