2017 GMC Sierra 1500

140,628 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew Cab Long Box 4WD

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew Cab Long Box 4WD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,628KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7355264
  VIN: 3GTU2MEC0HG468341

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 140,628 KM

Vehicle Description

* GMC Sierra SLE Crew Cab * 5.3L V8 4X4 * Back Up Camera * Remote Start * On Star Navigation * Park Assist * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Power Adjusting Pedals * Heated Cloth Seats * Dual Climate Control * 4G LTE WIFI Hotspot * Trailer Brake * Tow Mode * Down Hill Assist * AM/FM/SXM/USB/BT/Aux * Wireless Phone Charger * 12V DC Outlet * On Star * OEM GMC Rubber Floor Mats * Cruise Control * Hands Free Calling * Steering Wheel Controls * Chrome Side Steps * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Keyless Entry * Rear Bumper Steps * 18 Alloy Rims *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

