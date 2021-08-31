Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

24,421 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2DR / LONG BOX / NO ACCIDENTS / 24,421 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2DR / LONG BOX / NO ACCIDENTS / 24,421 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,421KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7760487
  • VIN: 1gtn1leh5hz267127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 24,421 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDETNS *** AUTO *** AC *** LONG BOX *** REG CAB *** ONE ONWER TRUCK *** ONLY 24,421 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

*** WE DON'T WHOLESALE TO OTHER DEALERS ***

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 74,338 KM
$16,895 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Forester...
 64,082 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru WRX SPOR...
 107,179 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory