2017 GMC Sierra 1500

150,041 KM

Details Description Features

$29,975

+ tax & licensing
$29,975

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,975

+ taxes & licensing

150,041KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8703650
  VIN: 3GTU2LEC3HG369989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 150,041 KM

Vehicle Description

Heres a great Sierra with only 150000 kms with 4x4 on the floor. If you're looking for a solid truck that can do all the work you need to do you've just found it. Hurry in and have a look before it's gone. Won't last long at this price.  Call for more info or to book a time to see it. 


Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.


 


Registered dealer


 


Ventoso Motor Products


 


335 Dundas St. N Cambridge


 


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
HID Headlights
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

