2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,975 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 0 4 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8703650

8703650 VIN: 3GTU2LEC3HG369989

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 150,041 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Exterior HID Headlights Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.