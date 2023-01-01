$29,999+ tax & licensing
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SL
Location
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
150,696KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9596005
- VIN: 3GTU2LEC3HG369989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,696 KM
Vehicle Description
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Ventoso Motor Products 335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2