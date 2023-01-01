Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

150,696 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,696KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9596005
  • VIN: 3GTU2LEC3HG369989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,696 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning in this gray blue color this GMC 4x4 truck is ready to get you to the job site and back in style and comfort. This truck is equipped with 4x4 on the floor for hassle free switching from 2 wheel to 4 wheel.  If you're needing a work truck and want to have nice appeal as well this truck is for you. Call to book a time to view. 
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Ventoso Motor Products 335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

