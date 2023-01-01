$32,995+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
4X4 Double Cab 5.3L V8 * Tonneau Cover * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Trailer Brake * Back Up Camera * 6 Passenger * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connec
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
96,759KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9686935
- VIN: 1GTV2LEC1HZ216581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,759 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Powertrain
4 X 4
