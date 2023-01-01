Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

96,759 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

4X4 Double Cab 5.3L V8 * Tonneau Cover * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Trailer Brake * Back Up Camera * 6 Passenger * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connec

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,759KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9686935
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC1HZ216581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,759 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4 Double Cab 5.3L V8 * Tonneau Cover * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Trailer Brake * Back Up Camera * 6 Passenger * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector *  Tow/Haul Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cruise Control * Hands Free Calling * Traction Control *  AM/FM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Automatic Headlights * On Star * Rear Child Door Locks * Rear Cargo Light * Keyless Entry * Alloy Rims * 


Vehicle Features

Powertrain

4 X 4

