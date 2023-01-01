2017 GMC Sierra 1500...

$32,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 6 , 7 5 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9686935

9686935 VIN: 1GTV2LEC1HZ216581

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 96,759 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.