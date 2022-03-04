Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

50,730 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE / ALLOY'S / NO ACCIDENTS / 50,730 KM

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE / ALLOY'S / NO ACCIDENTS / 50,730 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

50,730KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8531015
  • VIN: 2GKALNEK9H6262397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,730 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDETNS *** AUTO *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** ONLY 50730 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

*** WE DON'T WHOLESALE TO OTHER DEALERS ***

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

