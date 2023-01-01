Menu
2017 Honda Civic

67,461 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

TOURING / NAV / SUNROOF / NO ACCIDENTS

2017 Honda Civic

TOURING / NAV / SUNROOF / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1694103904
  2. 1694103906
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,461KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10391520
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F98HH109909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,461 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** TOURING *** NAVIGATION *** SUNROOF *** LEATHER *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE KEEP ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS *** KEYLESS START *** REMOTE START *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 67,461KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

