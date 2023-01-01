Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 0 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10391595

10391595 VIN: 2HGFC3A54HH220148

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 140,024 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.