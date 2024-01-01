Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*** NO ACCIDENTS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** HTD SEATS *** ONLY 67,529 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p>CASH PRICE $20,995</p><p>FINANCE PRICE $19,995<br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2017 Honda Civic

67,529 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Civic

LX / AUTO / AC / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

LX / AUTO / AC / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1707340044
  2. 1707340046
  3. 1707340049
  4. 1707340050
  5. 1707340052
  6. 1707340055
  7. 1707340056
  8. 1707340058
  9. 1707340060
  10. 1707340061
  11. 1707340063
  12. 1707340065
  13. 1707340066
  14. 1707340068
  15. 1707340069
  16. 1707340071
  17. 1707340073
  18. 1707340075
  19. 1707340076
  20. 1707340079
  21. 1707340081
  22. 1707340082
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,529KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F59HH022605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,529 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** HTD SEATS *** ONLY 67,529 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE $20,995

FINANCE PRICE $19,995

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 LEATHER / NAV / ROOF / LEXUS SERVICED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2010 Lexus ES 350 LEATHER / NAV / ROOF / LEXUS SERVICED 176,859 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V TOURING / AWD / LEATHER / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Honda CR-V TOURING / AWD / LEATHER / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS 60,475 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander ES / AWC / LEATHER / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander ES / AWC / LEATHER / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS 129,767 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic