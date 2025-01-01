Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>GREAT CIVIC! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! TEST DRIVE TODAY!</strong> 2017 Honda Civic EX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, five passenger seating, Honda Lanewatch™ blind spot camera, power sunroof, multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, push button start, proximity key entry, auto-on/off headlights, ECON mode button and Eco-Assist system, Bluetooth, AM/FM touch screen audio system with two USB inputs, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ connectivity, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, one 12V power outlet, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry with trunk release, power windows, split fold rear seat, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.</p> <p><span style=color:#ff0000><strong>FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!</strong></span></p> <p>Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!</p>

2017 Honda Civic

155,024 KM

Details Description Features

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Civic

EX POWER SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™

Watch This Vehicle
12975691

2017 Honda Civic

EX POWER SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

  1. 12975691
  2. 12975691
Contact Seller

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,024KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F81HH012001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,024 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CIVIC! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2017 Honda Civic EX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, five passenger seating, Honda Lanewatch™ blind spot camera, power sunroof, multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, push button start, proximity key entry, auto-on/off headlights, ECON mode button and Eco-Assist system, Bluetooth, AM/FM touch screen audio system with two USB inputs, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ connectivity, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, one 12V power outlet, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry with trunk release, power windows, split fold rear seat, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.



FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda

Used 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ for sale in Cambridge, ON
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ 36,591 KM $42,499 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Passport Touring POWER SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Honda Passport Touring POWER SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ 81,222 KM $37,499 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V Sport POWER SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ for sale in Cambridge, ON
2023 Honda CR-V Sport POWER SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ 35,440 KM $40,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cambridge Centre Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-623-XXXX

(click to show)

519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2017 Honda Civic