2017 Honda Civic

51,182 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

EX-T HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY™ & ANDROID AUTO™ | PUSH BUTTON START

2017 Honda Civic

EX-T HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY™ & ANDROID AUTO™ | PUSH BUTTON START

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

51,182KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6671681
  • Stock #: U5149
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F43HH104329

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,182 KM

WELL MAINTAINED & IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! LOW MILEAGE! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2017 Honda Civic EX-T featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, Lanewatch blind spot camera, power sunroof, multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, push button start, proximity key entry, auto-on/off headlights, ECON mode button and Eco-Assist system, Bluetooth, AM/FM touch screen audio system with two USB inputs, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, one 12V power outlet, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry with trunk release, power windows, split fold rear seat, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%, from Honda Financial Services.



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!


WANTING TO VIEW A CAR BEFORE PURCHASE? BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT ONLINE! ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE FULLY SANITIZED BEFORE AND AFTER ANY CUSTOMER VIEWING.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-XXXX

519-623-5991

