Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Touring GPS NAVIGATION | HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | POWER SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Touring GPS NAVIGATION | HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | POWER SUNROOF

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

Contact Seller

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7294646
  • Stock #: U5180
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F98HH103608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! FULLY LOADED! IN EXCELLENT CONDITION & WORTH TAKING A LOOK AT! 2017 Honda Civic Touring featuring, CVT transmission, five passenger seating, the Honda Sensing technologies: Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, power sunroof, LaneWatch passenger side blind spot display, rearview camera with guidelines, push button start, proximity key entry, auto-on/off headlights, fog lights, ECON mode button and Eco-Assist system, Bluetooth, AM/FM touch screen stereo system with two USB inputs, Apple CarPlay™/Android Auto™ connectivity, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, brake hold, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, one 12V power outlet, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry with trunk release, power windows, split fold rear seat, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 5.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!


Heavy Hitter Sale Event on now exclusively at Cambridge Centre Honda. Save on the purchase of your next new or pre-owned vehicle with every home run the Blue Jays hit, Save $50 on the first home run and an additional $100 on every home run after.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda

2018 Honda Civic Tou...
 85,500 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Passport ...
 14,344 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Tou...
 54,808 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

Call Dealer

519-623-XXXX

(click to show)

519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory