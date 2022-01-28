$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Cambridge Centre Honda
519-623-5991
2017 Honda Civic
2017 Honda Civic
Si COMING SOON!
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
88,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8255395
- VIN: 2HGFC1E50HH200087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Estimated Arrival - April 26th-May 2nd.
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8