2017 Honda CR-V

LX HEATED FRONT SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY™ & ANDROID AUTO™ | FOG LIGHTS

2017 Honda CR-V

LX HEATED FRONT SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY™ & ANDROID AUTO™ | FOG LIGHTS

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,049KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4609407
  • Stock #: 20763A
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H31HH003899
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

ACCIDENTS FREE! LOW MILAGE! WELL MAINTAINED BY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! 2017 Honda CR-V LX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, heated seats, auto-on/off headlights, fog lights, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ connectivity, AM/FM touch screen stereo system, USB and auxiliary inputs, remote engine started, proximity key entry, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, two 12V power outlets, dual climate zones, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, tire pressure monitoring system, split fold rear seats, spacious cargo area, power liftgate, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%, from Honda Financial Services.

FREE $25 GAS CARD AFTER TAKING A TEST DRIVE! JUST MENTION 'MEXICO’!

Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

*Buy Now, Fly Later - 1 in 150 chances to win an all-inclusive vacation for two at any Palace Resort in Mexico. January 6th, 2020 to March 31st, 2020 the first 150 vehicles sold will be entered into a draw to win a PALACE RESORTS vacation for two. Offer valid only at Cambridge Centre Honda.*

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

