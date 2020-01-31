Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,863KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4673802
  • Stock #: U5030L
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H93HH100841
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

*Buy Now, Fly Later - 1 in 150 chances to win an all-inclusive vacation for two at any Palace Resort in Mexico. January 6th, 2020 to March 31st, 2020 the first 150 vehicles sold will be entered into a draw to win a PALACE RESORTS vacation for two. Offer valid only at Cambridge Centre Honda.*

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

