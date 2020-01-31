2017 Honda CR-V

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
+ taxes & licensing
*Buy Now, Fly Later - 1 in 150 chances to win an all-inclusive vacation for two at any Palace Resort in Mexico. January 6th, 2020 to March 31st, 2020 the first 150 vehicles sold will be entered into a draw to win a PALACE RESORTS vacation for two. Offer valid only at Cambridge Centre Honda.*
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8