519-623-5991
HONDA CERTIFIED USED! FAMILY FRIENDLY OPTION! WELL MAINTAINED & SERVICED HERE BY HONDA TRAINED TECHNICIANS! 2017 Honda CR-V LX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, heated seats, auto-on/off headlights, fog lights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, AM/FM touch screen stereo system, USB and auxiliary inputs, remote engine starter, proximity key entry, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, two 12V power outlets, dual climate zones, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, tire pressure monitoring system, split fold rear seats, spacious cargo area, power liftgate, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%, from Honda Financial Services.
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8