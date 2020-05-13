Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

LX MULTI-ANGLE REARVIEW CAMERA WITH GUIDELINES | REMOTE ENGINE STARTER | APPLE CARPLAY™ & ANDROID AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

LX MULTI-ANGLE REARVIEW CAMERA WITH GUIDELINES | REMOTE ENGINE STARTER | APPLE CARPLAY™ & ANDROID AUTO

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

  1. 5015595
  2. 5015595
  3. 5015595
  4. 5015595
  5. 5015595
  6. 5015595
  7. 5015595
  8. 5015595
  9. 5015595
  10. 5015595
  11. 5015595
Contact Seller

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,782KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5015595
  • Stock #: 20856A
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H30HH000945
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

HONDA CERTIFIED USED! FAMILY FRIENDLY OPTION! WELL MAINTAINED & SERVICED HERE BY HONDA TRAINED TECHNICIANS! 2017 Honda CR-V LX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, heated seats, auto-on/off headlights, fog lights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, AM/FM touch screen stereo system, USB and auxiliary inputs, remote engine starter, proximity key entry, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, two 12V power outlets, dual climate zones, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, tire pressure monitoring system, split fold rear seats, spacious cargo area, power liftgate, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%, from Honda Financial Services.



FREE $25 GAS CARD AFTER TAKING A TEST DRIVE! JUST MENTION MAY!



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda

2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 23,049 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 49,351 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 84,261 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

Call Dealer

519-623-XXXX

(click to show)

519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory