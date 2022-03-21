$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Ridgeline
EX-L ARRIVING THIS WEEK!
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
- Listing ID: 8868293
- Stock #: 22522A
- VIN: 5FPYK3F57HB505460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,324 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT TRUCK! WORTH TAKING A LOOK AT! WONT LAST LONG! 2017 Honda Ridgeline EX-L featuring six speed automatic transmission, five passenger seating, leather interior, multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, heated seats, auto-on/off headlights, fog lights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, AM/FM touch screen stereo system, USB and auxiliary inputs, the Honda Sensing technologies. Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, remote engine starter, proximity key entry, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, two 12V power outlets, dual climate zones, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 7.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.
Vehicle Features
