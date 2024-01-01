Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

86,960 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE / HTD SEATS / AC / AUTO

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE / HTD SEATS / AC / AUTO

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,960KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPD74LF6HH135194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,960 KM

Vehicle Description

LE *** HEATED SEATS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** HEATED MIRRORS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 86960KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

